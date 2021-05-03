Left Menu

US lawmakers applaud Biden for helping India to combat COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:55 IST
US lawmakers, including those from the opposition Republican party, on Monday praised President Joe Biden for his assistance to India to combat the coronavirus crisis.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Biden over the past one week has galvanised his entire administration to help India, which is experiencing the worst outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Glad to see the US providing lifesaving support to our friends and partners in India,” Congressman Michael McCaul said.

“India stood by the US in our time of need, and can depend on us to do the same. Once we beat this virus, our two democracies will be even stronger partners,” the top Republican lawmaker said in a tweet.

The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the US arrived in India on Saturday.

“Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together,” the US Embassy in India said.

Since then the Department of Defence has sent several flights on a daily basis with live savings medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, M-95 masks, filters used in the manufacturing of vaccines and Remdesivir drug, which is used to treat people with coronavirus disease.

American corporate sector has also come forward in an unprecedented way, so has the Indian American community. Both of them have raised and donated millions of dollars towards helping India and sending the assistance through available commercial lights or through organisations like FedEx.

“My heart aches over the raging surge of COVID19 cases in India. Deeply saddened by the loss of life and praying for all who are impacted. Critical for the US to provide needed assistance to our friend and ally,” Democratic Congresswoman Grace Meng said.

According to Indian health ministry data, single day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the country's tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday.

“It only takes one COVID-19 variant from India to reach US shores to disrupt our entire vaccine rollout process. It just takes one. So, I’m thankful that the White House heeded my request to supply aid to India,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

