Virus: Nagpur reports 4,987 cases, 76 deaths, 6,601 recoveries

The coronavirus tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra reached 4,24,357 with the addition of 4,987 cases on Monday, an official said.

The toll reached 7,675 after 76 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, while the recovery count rose to 3,44,245 as 6,601 people were discharged, he added.

Nagpur at present has 72,437 active cases.

With 20,178 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 23,37,981.

