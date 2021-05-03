Left Menu

Delhi CM directs authorities to further strengthen home-isolation system for COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Amid hospitals being overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed authorities on Monday to further strengthen the city's home-isolation system and asked officers to ensure that COVID-19 patients get a call from government-appointed teams of doctors within 24 hours of testing positive for the viral disease.

Kejriwal, who held a review meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and top officers, also asked the latter to keep a clear record of such patients going to hospitals and those being treated in home isolation.

The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have hailed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's home-isolation policy on several occasions. In September last year, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the policy had proved to be a ''game-changer'' in taming the surge in June, a strategy the government continues to pursue.

At the review meeting on Monday, Kejriwal directed that the patients in home isolation, who do not have an oximeter, be given the device, along with a COVID kit.

According to official records, there were 50,742 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi till Sunday, while 20,136 were being treated in hospitals.

''The chief minister directed that the people who are undergoing treatment in home isolation would get a call from a doctor within 24 hours of being detected positive and their counselling would also begin,'' the city government said in a statement.

''The chief minister also directed that a clear record should be kept of how many COVID-positive patients are going to hospitals and how many are being treated in home isolation,'' it added.

Delhi reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent, the lowest since April 19.

This was the second consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus. The positivity rate was above 30 per cent in the last 13 days.

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday, 32.8 per cent on Thursday, 31.8 per cent on Wednesday, 32.7 per cent last Tuesday and 35 per cent last Monday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

