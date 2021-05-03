COVID-19: Uttarakhand records 5,403 fresh cases, 128 more fatalities

Uttarakhand reported 5,403 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday while 128 more people succumbed to the viral disease.

With the addition of the fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,97,023.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 2,026 cases, Haridwar 676, Udham Singh Nagar 656, Nainital 458, Tehri 415, Champawat 215, Uttarkashi 192, Chamoli 169, Almora 167, Pithoragarh 150, Pauri 139, Bageshwar 105 and Rudraprayag 35, a state health department bulletin said.

With the 128 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the viral disease has mounted to 2,930 in the state.

There are 55,436 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently while 1,34,488 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said.

