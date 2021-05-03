Left Menu

South Africa gets its first batch of vaccines

Several more deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as South Africa expects nearly 4.5 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June and it expects 30 million doses by the end of the year.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:13 IST
South Africa gets its first batch of vaccines

South Africa received its first batch of the Pfizer vaccine when 325,260 doses arrived at the O R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, officials confirmed on Monday. A sample of the doses will be tested for quality control before they are distributed around the country. Several more deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as South Africa expects nearly 4.5 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June and it expects 30 million doses by the end of the year. South Africa is also expecting delivery of 31 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its mass vaccination campaign which aims to inoculate 40 million of South Africa's population of 60 million people by February 2022. So far South Africa has inoculated just over 317,000 of its 1.2 million health care workers. South Africa has by far the most cases and deaths of COVID-19 in all of Africa. South Africa has a cumulative total of more than 1.58 million confirmed cases, including more than 54,000 deaths, representing more than Africa's 4.5 million reported cases, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees before the storm system moved into Atlanta, prompting residents Monday to seek shelter in Georgias largest city. There were no immediate rep...

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB,Nadda to visit against violence targeting our workers:Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sponsoring violence against his party workers following the TMCs win in the state polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for...

Maharashtra: Bootleggers attack police personnel in Nagpur

A police team was pelted with stones on Monday allegedly by bootleggers and their supporters when the personnel were conducting raids on the illegal liquor and gambling dens here in Maharashtra, officials said.The incident occurred in Ramte...

Committee formed for exam reforms in higher education in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh formed a committee of university vice chancellors VCs on Monday to work out examination reforms and review curriculums for scaling up the quality of higher education in the state in line with the advanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021