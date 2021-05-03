Mizoram reports 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,358 on Monday as 74 more people tested positive for novel Coronavirus while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 17, an official said.

A 64-year-old man from Aizawl and a 55-year-old man also from the state capital succumbed to the disease on Monday, the official said.

Of the new cases, 42 infections were reported from the state capital, 18 from Lunglei and eight from Lawngtlai district.

Mizoram now has 1,296 active cases, while 5,046 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 3,10,058 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, including 1,231 since Sunday.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, 2,09,089 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, and 46,018 received both the doses till May 1.

Commencing from Monday, the state government has imposed lockdown in all the district headquarters till 4 am of May 11.

Meanwhile, Siaha town in the southern part of the state has been declared as a containment zone after several COVID-19 cases were detected during random test, an official said.

People are told to stay indoors. No vehicles en route to other places and passing through Siaha town are allowed to halt at the town, the official added.

