Left Menu

TN sees 20,952 new cases, 122 deaths; Stalin takes stock

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:23 IST
TN sees 20,952 new cases, 122 deaths; Stalin takes stock
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, May 3 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded an all-time high in new COVID-19 infections adding 20,952 cases to the caseload of 12,28,064 while 122 deaths pushed the toll to 14,468 so far, the Health Department said.

With the increase in new infections, DMK chief M K Stalin, set to become the Chief Minister, met at his residence Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

During the meeting, Stalindirected the officials to take up measures against the spread of the virus and meet all the needs of the infected people.

He directed the officials to also take steps to ensure that Remdesivir used to treat COVID-19 patients was available in other districts in line with the medicines being sold in retail in Chennai.

He advised them to step up the infrastructure like adding beds, oxygen support facilities and medicine without delay, a press release said.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to be high with as many as 18,016 people walking out of healthcare facilities aggregating 10,90,338 till date, leaving 1,23,258 active cases, a bulletin said.

The state capital accounted for the bulk of new cases -- adding 6,150 infections totalling 3,52,260 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,858 people succumbing to the virus.

The number of samples tested today were 1,41,021 taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,30,97,963.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,618 new infections, Coimbatore 1,566 and Thiruvallur added 1,207 while 31 districts clocked new cases in triple digits.

Cuddalore 381, Dharmapuri 171, Dindigul 223, Erode 652, Kallakurichi 127, Kancheepuram 835, Kanyakumari 388, Karur 229, Krishnagiri 445, Madurai 477, Nagapattinam 232, Namakkal361, Nilgiris 105, Pudukottai 113, Ramanathapuram 197, Ranipet 382, Salem 607, Sivagangai 126, Tenkasi 133, Thanjavur 321, Theni 257, Thirupathur 111, Thiruvannamalai 207, Thiruvarur 206, Tuticorin 707, Tirunelveli 403, Tiruppur 477, Tiruchirappalli 653, Vellore 263, Villupuram 396 and Virudhunagar 141, the bulletin said.

Among the 122 deceased, 22 of them succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness and they include a 27- year-old man from Krishnagiri.

As many as 17 of them who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees before the storm system moved into Atlanta, prompting residents Monday to seek shelter in Georgias largest city. There were no immediate rep...

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB,Nadda to visit against violence targeting our workers:Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sponsoring violence against his party workers following the TMCs win in the state polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for...

Maharashtra: Bootleggers attack police personnel in Nagpur

A police team was pelted with stones on Monday allegedly by bootleggers and their supporters when the personnel were conducting raids on the illegal liquor and gambling dens here in Maharashtra, officials said.The incident occurred in Ramte...

Committee formed for exam reforms in higher education in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh formed a committee of university vice chancellors VCs on Monday to work out examination reforms and review curriculums for scaling up the quality of higher education in the state in line with the advanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021