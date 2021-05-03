Left Menu

COVID-19 positivity rate declining in MP, says CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:31 IST
The average weekly positivity rate of coronavirus cases was declining in Madhya Pradesh and currently stood at 21.3 per cent, in line with the national figure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The CM, who chaired a meeting to review the outbreak situation in the state, said the number of people recovering from the infection was higher than those getting infected.

He asked officials to pay attention to those districts where the positivity rate (detection per 100 tests) continued to be on the higher side.

He said 'corona curfew' must be made more effective, and a door-to-door survey must be conducted to identify and treat patients.

On May 3, a total of 12,062 cases were reported in the state, and 13,408 people recovered.

The active caseload stands at 85,750, while the recovery and mortality rates are 84.7 per cent and 1 per cent respectively, officials said.

