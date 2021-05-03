Left Menu

At 2,662, Mumbai reports lowest COVID-19 cases since mid-March

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:34 IST
At 2,662, Mumbai reports lowest COVID-19 cases since mid-March

Mumbai reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day count since mid-March, and 78 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the death toll jumped to 13,408.

In the last 24 hours, only 23,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city, taking the number of samples examined so far to 55,13,783, the data showed.

Monday's case count of 2,662 was the lowest daily tally since March 17, when the financial capital had recorded 2,377 infections.

Generally, Mondays report fewer cases as compared to remaining days of the week due to a drop in number of coronavirus tests over the weekend.

Mumbai, which has been reporting a steady drop in daily COVID-19 infections, had recorded 3,672 new cases and 79 fatalities on Sunday.

Also, 5,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,89,619, the BMC data showed.

With this, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 89 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped to 54,143.

With a gradual decrease in daily infections, Mumbai's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 111 days, while the overall growth rate in the period between April 26 and May 2 declined to 0.61 per cent, the civic body said.

Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021.

The number of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) has reduced to 91, while the tally of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents has tested COVID-19 positive) dropped to 814, the BMC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in players' hands to make a choice: Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL

South Africas Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the countrys cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Mond...

Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures fo...

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees before the storm system moved into Atlanta, prompting residents Monday to seek shelter in Georgias largest city. There were no immediate rep...

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB,Nadda to visit against violence targeting our workers:Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sponsoring violence against his party workers following the TMCs win in the state polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021