Left Menu

US concerned about spread of COVID-19 variant that has hit India: Sullivan

But, second, that the variants will spread to other parts of the world, including the United States, will leave unvaccinated people in America vulnerable, he said.So theres a lot of good reasons for us to be getting this under control, Jha said.According to Indian health ministry data, single day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the countrys tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:50 IST
US concerned about spread of COVID-19 variant that has hit India: Sullivan

The United States is concerned about the COVID-19 variant that has badly hit India, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said as he asserted that the Biden administration is ''proud'' of its aid efforts so far despite bipartisan criticism of its response.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

''We are concerned about variants. We're concerned about spread. We're concerned about the loss of life and also all of the secondary effects that emerge as this pandemic rages out of control in India,'' Sullivan told ABC news in an interview.

Sullivan said that in a crisis of this speed and ferocity ''we always wish we could move faster” and do more.

''We are proud of what we've done so far, which has included multiple plane loads - and we're talking very large military plane loads of supplies, including oxygen - including diverting raw materials for vaccines, including therapeutics that can help save lives,'' Sullivan said, referring to the assistance being provided by the US to India.

''We are continuing to work to source additional critical materials to move them as fast as we can, both directly from the United States and also galvanising partners around the world,” he said.

The Biden administration had come under criticism from several quarters, including from members and supporters of the Democratic party, for not releasing surplus COVID-19 vaccines to India when the country is experiencing its worst-ever public health crisis.

President Joe Biden last week spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to provide oxygen, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to India.

Dr Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told ABC News that India is experiencing a horrible outbreak right now.

''We've got to help India get this under control, for a variety of reasons, the humanitarian one, certainly; there are geopolitical issues; but from a pure public health point of view, that large of an outbreak also is fertile ground for more variants,” he said.

''There are just many, many reasons why we've got to be very deeply engaged in helping India get this outbreak under control,” Dr Jha said responding to a series of questions on India, which is in the grips of a devastating surge in COVID cases.

The main COVID19 variant that has spread in India will not be evading American vaccines yet, he said. ''They don't evade our vaccines yet. Most of the data suggests that our vaccines will hold up. But, of course, when you have major outbreaks like this, there are the opportunities for more variants,” he said.

''Ultimately, what we need to do is we need to get this under control, as I said, purely for humanitarian reasons -- we just don't want tens of thousands of people dying every day. But, second, that the variants will spread to other parts of the world, including the United States, will leave unvaccinated people in America vulnerable,” he said.

''So there's a lot of good reasons for us to be getting this under control,'' Jha said.

According to Indian health ministry data, single day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the country's tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in players' hands to make a choice: Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL

South Africas Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the countrys cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Mond...

Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures fo...

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees before the storm system moved into Atlanta, prompting residents Monday to seek shelter in Georgias largest city. There were no immediate rep...

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB,Nadda to visit against violence targeting our workers:Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sponsoring violence against his party workers following the TMCs win in the state polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021