Rs 2 crore from legislators kitty to be made available to corona fund in Bihar to fight pandemic

The Bihar government on Monday decided to make available Rs two crore each from the development money of the state legislators to corona eradication fund constituted in the health department to further enhance the medicare facility to fight COVID pandemic more effectively.

A sum of Rs 2 crore from the legislators fund of all the MLAs and MLCs for the fiscal 2021-22 be transfered to the corona fund, an official statement said here.

Under legislators' local area development fund, all the MLAs and members of legislative council get Rs 3 crore annually in Bihar.

As per the order of the Governor, legislators willing to give more than Rs 2 crore from their kitty for the purpose can make a recommendation to this effect to the Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development department, the statement said.

Bihar has 243-member assembly, while there are 75 members in the council.

The statement said that the money mobilised from this source could be invested anywhere in Bihar to ramp up facility to fight against the virus.

Bihar is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID cases with every passing day.

The state recorded 11,407 additioinal cases and 82 fatalities on Monday.

The caseload has breached five lakh mark, while the death toll in the state stands at 2821 since the beginning of the virus outbreak.

The tally of coronavirus cases reached 5,09,047 Monday.

The galloping COVID surge has forced shortage of beds in the hospitals and also brought to light other health bottlenecks.

