COVID patient dies in Aligarh, family alleges medical negligence

The body of a COVID patient kept lying on a bed at a government hospital here for more than 14 hours after he died, his family alleged, adding that he was subjected to wrong treatment.

After a complaint in the matter against Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital to the district authorities, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kol Ranjit Singh on Sunday ordered a probe. He said those found guilty would be duly punished.

According to the complaint, Brajesh Sharma (69) died on Friday night and his family was "kept in the dark" about the incident.

He was admitted at the hospital on Thursday and was treated on the basis of the medical tests of the previous occupant of the bed -- Hariom Sharma, the complaint said. Brajesh's family was unable to find him as the hospital didn't have an entry with his name, it said, adding the error was detected by the time his treatment started in the previous patient's name.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths recorded in the district on Sunday was 19 and the crematorium of exhibition ground conducted 17 cremations according to the COVID 19 protocol.

''Sixteen of those cremated yesterday (Sunday) arrived from hospitals treating COVID 19 patients. The 17th cremation was of a person who was being treated at home and had COVID-like symptoms,'' said Vishnu Kumar Bunty, whose NGO is helping people in making arrangements for cremations.

''Even when there is a slight chance for it to be the body of a COVID victim, we strictly follow the COVID protocol. It is very difficult to decide whether it is or not in the present circumstances,'' he added.

