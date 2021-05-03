COVID-19: Noida, Ghaziabad's cumulative death toll exceeds 500

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 13 more fatalities linked to COVID-19, while neighbouring Ghaziabad added five as the cumulative death toll in the two districts in western Uttar Pradesh crossed the 500-mark on Monday, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 250, while Ghaziabad 251 -- with a majority of these fatalities coming during the second wave of the pandemic, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The two districts during the period had 2,044 new cases of infection, while 2,864 patients got discharged after treatment, the data showed.

Of these, 1,446 infections and 1,712 recoveries were in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 598 infections and 1,152 recoveries in Ghaziabad, it showed.

According to the official figures, the number of active cases in the two districts stood at 14,540, of which 7,982 were in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 6,558 in Ghaziabad.

The overall tally of positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 45,792, while it was 42,643 in Ghaziabad, the official data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.54 per cent and recovery rate at 82.02 per cent, while the figures for Ghazibad were recorded at 0.58 per cent and 84.03 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,85,832 from 2,95,752 on Sunday as the overall recoveries climbed to 10,43,134 and the death toll surged to 13,447 on Monday, the data showed.

