PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:10 IST
Diaspora body launches COVID-19 fund raiser campaign for India

A nonprofit community of global Indian diaspora on Monday announced to launch a COVID-19 fund raiser to help India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

Having already raised USD 1 million for the purpose, Indiaspora will officially launch ChaloGive.org, an online platform for the public to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

“Our hope is that this urgent ChaloGive campaign for India will inspire the broader community to give generously and support India’s fight against COVID-19. The scale and magnitude of the situation in India is currently beyond any one person or any one group’s ability to tackle,” said Ashish Shah, senior director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at Indiaspora.

“We need the force of our entire diaspora behind COVID-19 relief efforts in India so that we can make the biggest impact possible. The need is of enormous proportions,” Shah said.

Indiaspora said the grassroots initiative, 'ChaloGive', will facilitate donations to trusted and vetted high-impact nonprofits that are working on the ground during the second wave of the COVID-19 relief.

On the ChaloGive.org website, Indiaspora said visitors will have an option to give toward three major areas of COVID-19 relief.

First, for the creation of urgently needed COVID care centres and makeshift hospitals through nonprofit WISH Foundation. Second, direct cash transfer to families who have lost a primary earning member through nonprofit GiveIndia.

Third and finally food relief and livelihood assistance for migrant workers and other less privileged populations through EdelGive Foundation to nonprofits Goonj and Jan Sahas.

''India needs all the help it can get and many I know are impacted. This is the time for all of us who can to give generously,'' said Indiaspora member, Jay Vijayan, founder and CEO of California-based Tekion Corporation, who donated towards the campaign.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

According to Indian health ministry data, single day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the country's tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday.

