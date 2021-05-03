SA on track in terms of delivery and rollout of Pfizer vaccine

State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, has appealed to South Africans to do the right thing by ensuring they do not spread COVID-19.

Dlodlo said the police and military officers have tried their best and even died while trying to clamp down on people not adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

"The onus really lies on individuals to ensure they are not the reason for the death of another person, by ensuring that you observe the rules and the protocol," Dlodlo said.

Dlodlo said this during her visit to COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Western Cape on Monday.

The Minister visited Khayelitsha and Groote Schuur Hospitals as a member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines.

She said the country is on track in terms of delivery and rollout of the Pfizer vaccine. "We are on track, Pfizer has already delivered this morning… a batch of 350 000 were delivered this morning and on the 17th we are receiving another batch," Dlodlo said.

Dlodlo said the number of cases in the country will fluctuate from time to time.

"The important thing is for people to observe the rules and regulations with regards to protocols that are in place. Whether it's winter or summer it doesn't matter, the only issue is that we all have to take responsibility to ensure that we avoid the super spreaders," the Minister said.

Dlodlo said State Security is conducting audits of all the vaccination and rollout sites to determine the level of security.

"We receive reports on a weekly basis which are given to both the President and Deputy President, including the Health Minister and various Ministers on the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) so that people can have an idea what the security situation looks like at the sites," Dlodlo said.

She said she was happy with what she had seen during her visits, adding that a lot of work has been done to ensure the province is ready to roll out the vaccination programme.

Cabinet approved the appointment of 16 members Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on the COVID–19 vaccination rollout program, among others, to assist with quick decision making from all the relevant departments that contribute towards the smooth rollout of the vaccination programme.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)