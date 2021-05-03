Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,451, death toll climbs to 115

Nagaland on Monday reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 14,451, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 115 as six more patients succumbed to the disease, the official said.

''101 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-77, Kohima-11, Mon-4, Mokokchung- Zunheboto- 3 each, Longleng- 2, Peren-1. And, 30 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-26, Mokokchung-3, Kohima-1,'' said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 1,584 active COVID-19 cases while 12,325 patients have recovered from the disease, the health department official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 85.28 per cent, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He said that 427 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, a total of 1,48,556 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland which includes 79,434 on RT-PCR, 38,359 on TrueNat and 30,736 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Kikon.

