NESCO COVID-19 centre's bed strength augmented to 3,700: BMC

The bed capacity of the NESCO COVID-19 centre located in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai has been augmented to 3,700 with the addition of 1,500 new beds, the city civic body said on Monday.

Of these 1,500 new beds, 1,000 are oxygen beds and the rest 500 are general beds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Of these new beds which were added in the 'E' hall of the civic-run centre, 200 beds became functional on Monday, while the remaining beds will be activated in phases, it said.

Maharashtra industry minister Subhash Desai dedicated these beds to the facility on behalf of the BMC.

As many as 1,100 healthcare workers, including 50 consultants, 160 resident medical officers, 320 nurses, 480 ward boys and 90 technical staff, have been appointed at the facility.

