Rajasthan records 154 coronavirus deaths, 17,296 cases

Rajasthan records 154 coronavirus deaths, 17,296 casesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:29 IST
Rajasthan on Monday recorded 154 coronavirus deaths and 17,296 cases, taking the total number of deaths and positive cases to 4,712 and 6,51,247 respectively, according to official data.
The number of active cases also increased to 1,94,371, the data showed.
The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur (40), Jodhpur (37), Udaipur (11), Sikar (9), Ajmer (7), Barmer and Kota (6 each), Alwar and Pali (5 each), and other districts.
A total of 4,52,164 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
