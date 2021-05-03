PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 45196 36746 507 7943 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 527773 418425 4626 104722 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 107121 83679 1599 21788 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 187219 150231 2421 34567 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 14226 12735 145 1346 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 3921861 327877 9627 60709 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 651247 452164 4712 194371 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 197023 134488 3058 55436 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1342413 1043134 13447 285832 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1163994 1003935 8207 151852 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1646303 1185299 16250 444734 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1664789 1313109 5450 345887 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3080 1981 8 1206 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 62160 50698 848 10614 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1228064 1090338 14468 123258 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 456485 373933 2417 80135 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8139 6312 4 1823 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 98088 70929 1320 25839 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 607422 452275 7648 147499 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 600430 508775 5905 85750 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4771022 4041158 70851 656870 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 18738 17273 59 1406 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 258961 231703 1360 24551 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 509047 398558 2821 107667 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 244472 183009 2944 58519 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 32523 30030 422 2071 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 6358 5112 17 1229 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 14451 12325 115 1584 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 471536 397575 2073 71835 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 8468 6404 150 1723 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 880894 749296 11735 121427 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 21749503 14789506 195214 3234193 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Andaman & Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,99,25,604 and the death toll at 2,18,959. The ministry said there are 34,13,642 active cases, while 1, 62,93,003 people have so far recovered from the infection.

