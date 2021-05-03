Delhi Police releases seized drugs, medical items used for COVID treatment to hospitals

Over 80 remdesivir vials and other medical items used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, which were seized by the Delhi Police, has been released to different hospitals, officials said on Monday. The Delhi Police had seized the drugs and medical equipments after they conducted raids across the national capital. According to a police statement, 86 Remdesivir vials have been released to various hospitals so far, including Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, BSA Hospital, Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, Park Hospital, Kailash hospital, CDMO, Terapanth in Chhatarpur, Rohini COVID Care Centre and DDMA north. It said 90 favipiravir tablets have been given to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by the order of Deputy Commissioner (North). The police said the process for the release of over 100 more remdisivir vials is under process and awaiting orders from the authorities. The statement said 70 oxygen cylinders have also been released to in-charge, DDMA (west), CDMO Terapanth Ansari Hospital, World Brain Centre Hospital, Aarya Hospital and Bhagat Chandra Hospital in southwest district. It said the process of release of 140 oxygen cylinders, seized recently, is also in the process. The north district police had seized 170 oxygen concentrators recently, the statement said. Of them, 60 were released to AIIMS and 40 to CAPF Hospital, it said, adding that the rest of the oxygen concentrators were given to three COVID care centres. Over 100 concentrators seized by Outer north district police and others are in the process of release, the statement said. Similarly, 66 oxygen flow meters, 24 oxygen regulators and 63 pulse oxymeters have also been released. A total of 18 oxygen pumps and 28 oxygen flow meters will also be released shortly, it stated.

