Haryana CM directs officials to form teams in districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that teams of officers will be formed in all districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in every hospital in the state.

Khattar also said that the quantity of oxygen distributed in the state has been increased. The chief minister stated this while presiding a meeting of officials in Palwal district to review the COVID situation and taking stock of the arrangements.

Haryana on Monday reported 140 COVID-19 related fatalities taking the cumulative toll to 4,626. With 12,885 fresh infections, the total case count rose to 5,27,773. However, more than 13,000 patients also recovered during the past 24 hours. Among the districts to report a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (3,037), Faridabad (1,805), Hisar (1,156), Sonipat (1,185) and Panipat (652). The number of total active cases in the state was 1,04,722. The recovery rate improved from 78.68 percent a day earlier to 79.28 percent, the health department bulletin showed. Khattar, who also visited Nuh, said that people are facing issues in buying oxygen individually for which necessary directions have been issued on May 3 so that they do not face any inconvenience.

The chief minister said that any person can get oxygen individually by showing a doctor's prescription now.

Khattar, who has been on a whirlwind tour of the state during past few days to review the COVID situation with the officials, on Monday also visited Nuh, Rewari and Fatehabad districts.

During the past week, he has visited 17 districts to review arrangements regarding COVID-19.

According to a statement here, the chief minister said that teams of officers will be formed in all the districts to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen in all the hospitals.

In Palwal, he directed that a health survey of every person should be conducted in rural areas.

If in this survey it is found that a person is having COVID-19 symptoms, then the person should be advised to stay in home isolation immediately, to prevent the possibility of infection spread, he said. In Nuh, Khattar said the state government has decided to increase the oxygen quota of Nalhar Medical College and additional beds will also be arranged.

He some of the empty tankers are being airlifted and filled oxygen tankers are reaching the state through special trains, he added.

Khattar said that helpline numbers have been issued at the state, district level and sub-division level for the availability of corona related health facilities.

Justifying the state government's decision to impose a week-long lockdown in the state from May 3, the chief minister said that it is the need of the hour to curb the spread of the infection.

He appealed to people to step out of their houses only if it is urgent.

