Over 2.15 lakh people in 18-44 age group receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine on Monday: Govt

More than 2.15 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine across 12 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The total number of vaccinations across the country has crossed 15.88 crore with nearly 16.5 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday (till 8 pm).

A total of 2,15,185 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine across 12 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,88,71,435, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)