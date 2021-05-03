Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 4,738 new COVID-19 cases, 115 more deaths

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,44,472 as 4,738 more people tested positive for the infection while 115 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,944, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

Of the 115 new fatalities, Ranchi district reported 42 deaths and East Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts 12 deaths each in the last 24 hours, it said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Ranchi (913), East Singhbhum (652), Hazaribag (346), Bokaro (312) and Palamu (248) The state now has 58,519 active COVID-19 cases while 1,83,009 patients have recovered from the disease, including 20,901 patients in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,421 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

