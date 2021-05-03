Delhi's CWG Covid Care Centre to have its own oxygen plant

The Covid Care Centre at Delhi's Commonwealth Games Village will soon become the first such centre here to have its own oxygen plant which is expected to go live in a few days. The oxygen plant, built in association with NGO 'Doctors For You', will produce ''approximately 1,500 litres of oxygen per day''. Officials said it is expected to be operational in a few days.

''Around 15-20 beds will be getting continuous oxygen supply from this plant's pipeline. So in case there is an emergency or we have low supply of oxygen in the centre, we'll have at least 15-20 beds available for our critical patients,'' an official said.

Presently, there are over 460 beds in the CWG village Covid Care Centre, out of which 200 are oxygen-supported.

On Saturday, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen amid spike in the coronavirus cases by every passing day.

Delhi recorded 407 COVID deaths and 20,394 fresh cases on Sunday. This when it witnessed a dip in the positivity rate from 30 per cent to 28 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

