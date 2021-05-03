Left Menu

No let-up in COVID surge in Bihar: 11,407 new cases,82 deaths

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:02 IST
No let-up in COVID surge in Bihar: 11,407 new cases,82 deaths

With 11,407 more COVID cases Bihar breached the five lakh-mark of infections Monday, while 82 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2821 in the state, health department bulletin said. The caseload of the state went up to 5,09,047, with capital Patna being the worst-hit. Out of 82 new deaths, Patna accounted for 24 casualties while Muzaffarpur reported 13 fatalities, Madhepura (6) and West Champaran (5).

Among the 11,407 new cases, Patna's share was 2028, the health bulletin said.

Other major COVID-hit districts are Gaya with 662 cases, Muzaffarpur (653) and Begusarai (510).

Meanwhile, sources in the East Central Railway (ECR) zone said that a total of 4654 staff have tested positive so far while 123 of them have succumbed to the virus.

There are 80,000 employees working in the Hazipur- based ECR which comprises of five Railway divisions-Danapur, Sonepur, Samastipur, Dhanbad and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

In the second wave, a total of 556 staff engaged in operation including loco pilots, their assistant and guards who play an important role in running of trains have contracted infection, the sources said.

The sources said that out of the 2161 active cases in the ECR, there are 230 loco pilots, 229 assistant loco pilots, 194 guards and 230 station masters.

A total of 13,603 COVID patients recovered in last 24 hours, where overall 3,98,558 people have been cured so far.

The state has a recovery rate of 78.29 per cent.

Total 72,658 samples were tested since Sunday while over 2.66 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted since the start.

There are 1,07,667 active caseload in Bihar at present.

On the vaccination front, 72,658 beneficiaries were administered jabs Monday while a total of 74,18,981 people have been inoculated in the 45-plus age group till the date.

The state is yet to start vaccination for 18 plus population due to non-availability of the additional stock.

In order to rein in galloping coronavirus surge, the state government has imposed an extended night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

Like in the past, the chief minister Nitih Kumar visited many parts of the capital town to see whether COVID restrictions were followed strictly or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021