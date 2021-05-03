Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:10 IST
HP: Active COVID-19 cases climb to 21,788

Shimla, May 3 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have climbed to 21,788, which is one-fifth of the total 1,07,121 positive cases in the state, a senior health official said on Monday.

The state recorded 2,630 new COVID-19 case on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 1,07,121, said Nipun Jindal, Special Health Secretary, citing the data updated till 7 pm.

With this, the active COVID-19 cases reached 21,788 which is 20.33 per cent of the total 1,07,121 positive cases, he added.

Further, the positivity rate in the state has reached 30.90 per cent as 2,630 of the 8,511 samples tested on Monday were positive, the official said.

Besides, 43 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Monday, pushing the death toll to 1,599.

As many as 1,526 coronavirus patients recuperated from the infection in a day, taking the total recoveries in the state to 83,679, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

