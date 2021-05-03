Mumbai citizens above 45 yrs to get only 2nd dose on May 4:BMC

The vaccination drive for the people above 45 years will be restricted to the administration of the second dose on Tuesday in Mumbai given the shortage of vaccines, the city civic body said on Monday.

However, the inoculation drive will continue normally for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years at the five designated centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

''Considering the limited number of vaccine doses, only the second dose will be administered to the citizens above 45 years on Tuesday at select centres operated by the BMC and the state government,'' it said.

On Monday, 2,654 people from the age group of 18 to 44 years were administered the jabs at the five centres in megapolis, taking the number of the beneficiaries in this category to 5,813 since the drive began on May 1, the BMC added.

Vaccination for the 18-44 category will continue on Tuesday between 9 am and 5 pm, but only registered citizens who have been allotted slots by the BMC will be allowed at the five centres, it said.

The five centres are located at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, and Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)