New initiative for free meals at home for COVID-affected Noida residents

COVID-19 patients in home isolation and people affected by the pandemic in Noida can now have meals delivered to them free of cost, courtesy a new initiative by a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh.

Needy residents can reach out on 8860441490 through Whatsapp and give their contact details for free meals starting Tuesday, Congress UP social media vice chairman Pankhuri Pathak said.

Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit places in the state during the second wave of the pandemic with the district having a death toll of 250 and 7,982 active cases, according to official data.

“Basically it's a personal initiative to provide door-step delivery of vegetarian meals for COVID-affected people because we have earlier also tried to help people in procuring oxygen cylinders, medicines and hospital beds amid shortage of resources in Noida,” Pathak said.

She said the number of coronavirus cases have spiked here and people are facing trouble. For example, she said, there are many COVID-19 cases in high-rise apartments of Noida and due to that complete towers have been declared containment zone, restricting movement of people.

“In such a situation, many people where whole families have tested positive for coronavirus or only one person is staying in home isolation they are facing problem with food. This initiative is to help them,” Pathak added.

The initiative starts from Tuesday with a lunch time meal, she said, adding it could be scaled up eventually depending on the requirement.

