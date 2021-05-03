Left Menu

Assam reports 4,489 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more fatalities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:31 IST
Assam reports 4,489 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam reported 4,489 new COVID- 19 cases on Monday pushing the coronavirus tally to 2,63,450, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,389 as 29 more persons succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

Kamrup Metro district reported the highest of 13 deaths, followed by four in Dibrugarh, three in Karimganj, two in Udalguri and one each in Bongaigaon, Cachar, Goalpara, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

The 4,489 new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 55,939 samples tested during the day, it said, adding that the daily positivity rate reached 10.01 per cent.

Kamrup Metro district reported the highest of 1,645 positive cases, followed by 460 in Dibrugarh, 239 in Kamrup Rural and 201 each in Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Assam currently has 26,477 active COVID-19 cases while 2,34,237 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,534 patients on Monday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 88.91 per cent.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state till date is 26,69,984, the bulletin said, adding that 20,92,307 have received the first dose and 5,77,677 have got both the dose.

PTI DG RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021