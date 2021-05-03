Intern doctors at 2 govt colleges in Nagpur to go on strike

Intern doctors working at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH)here in Maharashtra announced a strike beginning Tuesday seeking a Rs 50,000 COVID-19 allowance, a doctor said on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the intern doctors, Dr Shubham Nagre said 200 intern doctors at the GMCH and 150 others at the IGGMCH will not join internship duties until they get a written assurance from authorities.

Dr Nagre claimed the intern doctors have been told by the state government to join the COVID-19 duty but they would get only Rs 11,000 as a monthly stipend.

''The intern doctors on Monday submitted petitions to the respective deans of the GMCH and the IGGMCH demanding a COVID-19 allowance ofRs 50,000 which was given to the intern doctors posted in government hospitals in Mumbai and Pune last year,'' he said.

The doctors also demanded a quarantine facility for COVID-19 duty and insurance cover.

IGGMCH dean could not be contacted.

