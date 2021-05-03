Left Menu

Vaccination suspended for 45-plus at Ahmedabad civic centres

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:54 IST
Due to non-availability of vaccine doses, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has suspended COVID-19 inoculation drive on May 4 for citizens above the age of 45 years at facilities run by it, the civic body said on Monday.

Apart from those above the age of 45, vaccination for frontline and healthcare workers at Urban Health Centres, Community Health Centres and AMC-run hospitals and halls will also remain suspended on Tuesday, the AMC said in a release in the evening.

The civic body of Ahmedabad, one of the worst COVID-19 affected cities in Gujarat, said eligible citizens would be inoculated after the arrival of new vaccine stocks.

Notably, vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years started in Gujarat on May 1.

The release stated that the vaccination drive for only the youngest group of beneficiaries will continue on Tuesday at designated AMC-run as well as private schools in the city.

Separately, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) announced that Covishield vaccination for beneficiaries above 45, healthcare and frontline workers will remain suspended on May 4 and 5 at 19 sites run by the civic body.

However, beneficiaries in these categories (non-18 to 14 age groups) will get Covaxin doses as per schedule at eight designated sites across Surat city, said a release by the SMC.

It added that Covishield vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group will continue at designated sites, for which, eligible people need to take online appointment on CoWIN digital platform.

Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccines against COVID-19 which are being used in the nationwide inoculation drive.

