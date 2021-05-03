Bareilly SDM, having Covid-19 symptoms, dies in air ambulance on way to Delhi
A Sub-Divisional Magistrate posted in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district died in an air ambulance while he was being taken to Delhi for treatment, officials said Prashant Kumar, a trainee officer, was admitted at a private medical college here 3-4 days ago after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, they said.PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:59 IST
A Sub-Divisional Magistrate posted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district died in an air ambulance while he was being taken to Delhi for treatment, officials said Prashant Kumar, a trainee officer, was admitted at a private medical college here 3-4 days ago after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, they said. However, his condition deteriorated on Monday, and he was being sent to Delhi in an air ambulance but he died midway, they added. In a statement issued in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the officer's demise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Delhi
- Bareilly district
- Prashant Kumar
- Uttar
ALSO READ
COVID: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement, supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug
Take up only urgent matters via video conference: Delhi HC to district courts
COVID-19: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug amid shortage.
Woman, son arrested for cheating person in Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.