Bareilly SDM, having Covid-19 symptoms, dies in air ambulance on way to Delhi

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate posted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district died in an air ambulance while he was being taken to Delhi for treatment, officials said Prashant Kumar, a trainee officer, was admitted at a private medical college here 3-4 days ago after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, they said. However, his condition deteriorated on Monday, and he was being sent to Delhi in an air ambulance but he died midway, they added. In a statement issued in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the officer's demise.

