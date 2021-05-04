IAF brings 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany's Frankfurt to Hindon near Delhi

An Indian Air Force heavy-lift transport aircraft brought four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany's Frankfurt to the Hindon airbase near Delhi on Monday, according to an official statement.

The IAF is also in the process of airlifting 900 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to Chennai, the statement noted.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

''The C-17 aircraft flew out of Frankfurt-Hahn Airport after taking four empty cryogenic oxygen containers, to land at Hindon on May 3.... The airlift of 900 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton, UK to Chennai is in progress,'' the IAF's statement said.

The IAF also conducted multiple flights within the country to transport oxygen containers and oxygen plant equipment from one place to another.

It said its C-17 aircraft airlifted eight cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, two from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar, two from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar, two from Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Hindon to Bhubaneswar.

''The airlift of two cryogenic oxygen containers from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Agra to Ranchi, one from Lucknow to Ranchi and two from Chandigarh to Ranchi is in progress,'' it noted.

''In addition, the IAF IL-76 aircraft have been deployed for the airlifting of equipment for two oxygen plants from Sulur, Coimbatore to Palam,'' it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases showed a slight dip in India on Monday, with 3,68,147 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

The total caseload of the country stands at 1,99,25,604, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 2,18,959 in the country with 3,417 more fatalities reported in a day, it stated.

Since April 23, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen, needed in treating COVID-19 patients.

Along with the oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)