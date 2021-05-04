Retiring doctors to get extension till Dec 31: J&K govt

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced to extended till December 31 the services of all doctors who are due to retire on or before November 30, officials said.

This announcement was made by Financial Commissioner (Health and Medical Education) Atal Dulloo tonight.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended the service of all doctors, faculty and consultants of SKIMS, GMCs and Health department who are retiring on or before 30th November 2021 till 31st December, Dulloo said. This will be an extension in their service. Besides, the tenure of doctors on tenure posts such as residents, registrars etc will also be extended till 31st December wherever these tenures are ending earlier, he said. This will help improve the availability of doctors keeping in view the surge in COVID 19 cases, he said.

