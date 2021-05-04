Bengal reports 17,501 fresh COVID cases, 98 new deaths

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally went up to 8,80,894 on Monday after 17,501 more people tested positive for the virus, while Kolkata reported its highest one-day spike of 3,990 cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 98 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 11,637.

In the last 24 hours, 15,937 recoveries have been registered in West Bengal, taking the total number of cured people to 7,49,296.

The number of active cases now is 1,19,961, the bulletin said.

Of the new deaths, 23 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 21 from Kolkata. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts of the state.

Out of the 98 deaths, 36 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The fresh positive cases included 3,965 from North 24 Parganas and 962 from South 24 Parganas district, besides 3,990 from the city.

Since Sunday, at least 55,287 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,00,346, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 1,74,559 people were inoculated and two minor AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported on Monday, an official of the health department said.

