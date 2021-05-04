Left Menu

Show-cause notice served to pvt hospital for 'irregularities' in admissions in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-05-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 01:12 IST
The administration issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday for alleged irregularities in the admission of patients, officials said.

A team of officials conducted a raid at the Lee Crest hospital in Vasundhara and detected irregularities in the admission of patients, they added.

The action was taken following the orders of Senthil Pandian, the nodal officer designated by the Uttar Pradesh government for COVID-19 management.

The management of the hospital could not come up with any satisfactory answer when asked about a computer-generated poster displayed outside saying ''no beds available'', officiating District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh told PTI.

The team of officials, headed by Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar, found 10 vacant beds at the hospital. The management claimed that the beds were kept reserved for the hospital staff, who may test positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, bio-waste was not properly being disposed of at the hospital.

The health department slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on the hospital management and also issued a show-cause notice to the healthcare facility, Karunesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

