Left Menu

N Korea warns people to brace for virus struggle

It said a certain nation that had exported vaccines it produced while publicly insisting that it considers the evil virus as defeated, was now experiencing an explosive growth in infections driven by more contagious virus variants after it had eased social distancing.The cases of other countries provide further proof that vaccines arent an all-around solution, the newspaper wrote.The North has told the World Health Organization it found no infection among 24,500 people it tested through mid-April.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-05-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 08:04 IST
N Korea warns people to brace for virus struggle

Isolated North Korea is warning its people to brace for a prolonged struggle against the coronavirus, claiming that broadening outbreaks and muddled immunisation programmes in other countries show vaccines aren't the ultimate solution.

The column published on Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper came amid questions on when and how vaccines would arrive in North Korea.

The UN-backed programme to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide said in February that North Korea could receive 1.9 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year. However, COVAX has since warned of global shortages because the Serum Institute of India, which is licensed to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine, is putting its supplies into domestic demand while India's virus caseload is surging.

The North has claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19, but outside experts have doubted the claim, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China, its economic lifeline.

Rodong took an apparent shot at India's anti-virus campaign without naming the country. It said a certain nation that had “exported vaccines it produced while publicly insisting that it considers the evil virus as defeated,” was now experiencing an explosive growth in infections driven by more contagious virus variants after it had eased social distancing.

“The cases of other countries provide further proof that vaccines aren't an all-around solution,” the newspaper wrote.

The North has told the World Health Organization it found no infection among 24,500 people it tested through mid-April. North Korea has severely limited cross-border traffic, banned tourists, jetted out diplomats and mobilised health workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clubhouse to launch its Beta version for Android

Clubhouse, the iOS-only audio-based chat platform which seemed like the new rage a couple of months back is finally testing an Android version of the app. According to Mashable, the team behind Clubhouse has spoken previously about how an A...

Google rolls out May 2021 security update to Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patch to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. These include the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5The May 2021 update includes only security...

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, the worlds largest private charitable foundation.In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their m...

Shimla's horse owners facing hardships due to second wave of pandemic

The business of horse owners in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla has been badly hit amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3,500 to 4,000 horses are involved in tourism business here all of them are free nowadays, there is no work available...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021