Left Menu

Short-term exposure to air pollution may impede cognition, Aspirin could help: Study

Exposure to air pollution, even over the course of just a few weeks, can impede mental performance; however, these adverse effects were lessened in people taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin, according to a new study led by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 08:24 IST
Short-term exposure to air pollution may impede cognition, Aspirin could help: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Exposure to air pollution, even over the course of just a few weeks, can impede mental performance; however, these adverse effects were lessened in people taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin, according to a new study led by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The study is published in the journal Nature Aging and it is among the first to explore short-term air pollution exposures and the use of NSAIDs to mitigate their effects.

Examples of events that would increase someone's exposure to air pollution over the short term could include forest fires, smog, second-hand cigarette smoke, charcoal grills, and gridlock traffic. The researchers examined the relationship between exposures to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and black carbon, a component of PM, and cognitive performance in 954 older white males from the Greater Boston Area enrolled in the Normative Aging Study.

They also explored whether taking NSAIDs could modify their relationships. Cognitive performance was assessed using the Global Cognitive Function (GCF) and Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scales. Air pollution levels were obtained from a site in Boston. Elevated average PM2.5 exposure over 28 days was associated with declines in GCF and MMSE scores. Men who took NSAIDs experienced fewer adverse short-term impacts of air pollution exposures on cognitive health than non-users, though there were no direct associations between recent NSAID use and cognitive performance.

The researchers postulate that NSAIDs, especially aspirin, may moderate neuroinflammation or changes in blood flow to the brain triggered by inhaling pollution. "Despite regulations on emissions, short-term spikes in air pollution remain frequent and have the potential to impair health, including at levels below that usually considered hazardous," says senior author Andrea Baccarelli, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences.

"Taking aspirin or other anti-inflammatory drugs appears to mitigate these effects, although policy changes to further restrict air pollution are still warranted," Andrea added. The link between long-term PM exposure and impaired cognitive performance in the aging population is well-established.

Reported effects include reduced brain volume, cognitive decrements, and dementia development. Air pollution has also been associated with poor cognition of children and adults. Until now, however, little was known about the effects of short-term exposure to air pollution. The researchers say future studies should investigate the specific effects of chemical components of air pollution on cognitive performance, exposure sources in the environment, and whether cognitive impairments due to short-term air pollution exposures are transient or persistent. Randomized clinical trials of NSAID use are needed to validate their protective effects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clubhouse to launch its Beta version for Android

Clubhouse, the iOS-only audio-based chat platform which seemed like the new rage a couple of months back is finally testing an Android version of the app. According to Mashable, the team behind Clubhouse has spoken previously about how an A...

Google rolls out May 2021 security update to Pixel devices

Google has started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patch to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. These include the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5The May 2021 update includes only security...

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, the worlds largest private charitable foundation.In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their m...

Shimla's horse owners facing hardships due to second wave of pandemic

The business of horse owners in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla has been badly hit amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3,500 to 4,000 horses are involved in tourism business here all of them are free nowadays, there is no work available...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021