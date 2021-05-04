Left Menu

Ladakh adds 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-05-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 08:29 IST
Ladakh's COVID-19 tally increased to 14,315 with 89 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 148 as three more people succumbed to the disease, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 85 fresh cases were reported from Leh and four from Kargil.

Of the 148 deaths so far, 104 were reported from Leh and 44 from Kargil.

According to the officials, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 1,283 -- 1,138 from Leh and 145 from Kargil.

As many as 149 coronavirus patients were discharged the previous day after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 12,884, the officials said.

Of the 14,315 cases recorded so far in the union territory, 11,871 were reported from Leh and 2,444 from Kargil, they said.

