Maha: 2,193 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 43 more deaths

Thane has recorded 2,193 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,74,987, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 43 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,728, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 89,781, while the death toll is 1,603, another official said.

