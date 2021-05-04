Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, May 4

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, May 4PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 09:58 IST
- EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss COVID-19, Indo-Pacific in UK.
-EAM Jaishankar to join G7 ministers to agree on action against threats to democracy.
- Serum Institute of India to invest 240 million pounds in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office.
- PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson virtual summit brings GBP 1 bn worth of deals, Enhanced Trade Partnership.
- COVID: Israel to send medical equipment to India.
- US lawmakers seek briefing on plans to give COVID vaccines to India, other countries.
- Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
- Clamp nationwide lockdown, go for massive vaccination drive: Dr Anthony Fauci advises India on COVID-19. - COVID: US flights with medical supplies for India delayed till Wednesday.
- Seven businesses drop H-1B lawsuit against US federal agency.
- Diplomats from India, S Africa work together in US on TRIPS waiver to COVID-19 vaccines.
- Sikh man attacked with hammer by hate-fuelled Black assailant in US. -Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
