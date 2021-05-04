COVID-19 tally in India crosses 2-crore mark

Left Menu

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to reach 1.25 crore on April 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to reach 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50 mark. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to May 3 with 16,63,742 samples being tested on Monday. The 3,449 new fatalities include 567 from Maharashtra, 448 from Delhi, 285 from Uttar Pradesh, 266 from Chhattisgarh, 239 from Karnataka, 155 from Punjab, 154 from Rajasthan, 140 each from Gujarat and Haryana, 129 from Jharkhand, 128 from Uttarakhand and 122 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 2,22,408 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 70,851 from Maharashtra, 17,414 from Delhi, 16,250 from Karnataka, 14,468 from Tamil Nadu, 13,447 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,637 from West Bengal, 9,472 from Punjab and 9,275 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

