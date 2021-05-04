Arunachal reports record 220 new COVID-19 cases, tally at

The COVID-19 caseload of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 18,958 as the state reported its highest ever single-day spike of 220 new cases, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 88, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (22), West Kameng (20), East Siang (17), Lower Subansiri (13) and Papumpare (11), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 162 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 41 through RT-PCR and 17 through TrueNat method, he said, adding that 75 new patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

At least 90 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,363.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 91.59 per cent.

The death toll remained at 59 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,536 active cases, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 440, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (308), West Kameng (133) and Papumpare (113).

The administration in the state capital has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from May 1 to contain the spread of the disease.

Altogether, 4,63,551 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,747 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government has deferred the roll-out of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 1, as the state was facing some ''technical'' issues, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 2,54,743 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

