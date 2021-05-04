Left Menu

Arunachal reports record 220 new COVID-19 cases, tally at

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:41 IST
Arunachal reports record 220 new COVID-19 cases, tally at

The COVID-19 caseload of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 18,958 as the state reported its highest ever single-day spike of 220 new cases, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 88, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (22), West Kameng (20), East Siang (17), Lower Subansiri (13) and Papumpare (11), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 162 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 41 through RT-PCR and 17 through TrueNat method, he said, adding that 75 new patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

At least 90 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,363.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 91.59 per cent.

The death toll remained at 59 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,536 active cases, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 440, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (308), West Kameng (133) and Papumpare (113).

The administration in the state capital has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from May 1 to contain the spread of the disease.

Altogether, 4,63,551 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,747 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government has deferred the roll-out of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 1, as the state was facing some ''technical'' issues, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 2,54,743 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panorama Studios International acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathaks Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam 2 - The Resumption. Drishyam has been remade in a record number of languages, including Hindi. A...

Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 4 PTI Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.71 per cent of the 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Indias daily positivity rate now stands a...

Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15, says CM Nitish Kumar amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15, says CM Nitish Kumar amid surge in COVID-19 cases....

Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in national capital: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the overwhelming number of people dying due to COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021