Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

A net increase of 33,491 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for 81.41 per cent of Indias total active cases, the ministry said.The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10 which is continuously declining, the ministry reiterated.Besides, 3,449 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.Ten states account for 73.15 per cent of the new deaths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.71 percent of the 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India's daily positivity rate now stands at 21.47 percent.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,621. It is followed by Karnataka with 44,438 while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,052 new cases.

Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are among the other states in the list of 10. India's total active caseload has reached 34,47,133 and now comprises 17.00 percent of the country's total positive infections. A net increase of 33,491 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for 81.41 percent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

''The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10% which is continuously declining,'' the ministry reiterated.

Besides, 3,449 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.15 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (567) followed by Delhi (448) and Uttar Pradesh with 285 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,66,13,292 with 3,20,289 recoveries being reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.14% of the new recoveries, the ministry said.

