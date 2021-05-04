198 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 6,556

At least 198 people, including 24 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 6,556, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported from Aizawl district, followed by Siaha at 31, Kolasib at nine, Lunglei at four, Serchhip and Saitual at two each, Mamit and Lawngtlai at one each.

As many as 120 new cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 76 through RT-PCR and two through TrueNat method, the official aid.

Twenty-two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, two Border Security Force jawans and four health workers are among the new patients, he said Forty-three fresh COVID-19 patients have travel history, and others were detected during contact tracing.

Mizoram now has 1,427 active cases, while 5,112 people have recovered from the virus and 17 died.

The state has so far conducted 3,13,575 sample tests, including 3,517 on Monday.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,13,526 people have been inoculated till Monday, with 46,231 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

The government had imposed a lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters from Monday and issued fresh guidelines regarding the restrictions.

The lockdown will remain in force till 4 am on May 11.

The night curfew has been imposed between 7 pm and 4 am in all district headquarters during the period, it said.

Places of worship, educational institutes, parks, picnic spots, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants and shopping malls will remain closed in the state capital and the district headquarters during the lockdown, the order said.

