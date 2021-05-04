Left Menu

South Africa allocates an extra $276 mln to fight COVID-19

On Sunday it received its first weekly batch of Pfizer vaccine, with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant expected to ship 4.5 million doses by June. The Special Appropriation Bill also made adjustments to funding for struggling state airline, South African Airways (SAA), which last week exited a local form of bankruptcy protection called business rescue after roughly 17 months.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:59 IST
South Africa allocates an extra $276 mln to fight COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has allocated an extra 4 billion rand ($276 mln) to buy COVID-19 vaccines and extend a special distress grant to thousands of people hit by the pandemic, in a Special Appropriation Bill tabled by the finance minister on Tuesday.

The bill, expected to be debated with the National Treasury in a parliamentary committee meeting later on Tuesday, allocates an additional 1.25 billion rand to the department of health to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and another 2.82 billion rand to social development for the distress grant of 350 rand per person. South Africa - the worst-hit country on the continent in terms of reported coronavirus infections and deaths - has struggled to kickstart a mass vaccination programme, inoculating just over 329,000 health workers with Johnson & Johnson's shot as part of a research study, while it waits for its first batch of commercial doses to become available.

It has ordered 31 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine and 30 million doses of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine, enough for a combined 46 million of its 60 million people. On Sunday it received its first weekly batch of Pfizer vaccine, with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant expected to ship 4.5 million doses by June.

The Special Appropriation Bill also made adjustments to funding for struggling state airline, South African Airways (SAA), which last week exited a local form of bankruptcy protection called business rescue after roughly 17 months. South Africa's government had previously pledged 10.5 billion rand to SAA as part of a turnaround strategy, but 2.7 bln rand had not been handed over as yet.

The adjustment makes allowance for SAA's units, such as low-cost airline Mango and its technical division, to also get financing, with 819 million rand earmarked for Mango and just over 1.6 billion for SAA Technical. "Despite the effective date of this Act, the appropriation for the subsidiaries ... must be regarded as an appropriation and expenditure for the 2020/21 financial year," read the Bill. ($1 = 14.4729 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, HUL dips 1 pc

Key equity indices were range-bound during early hours on Tuesday as the fear of a continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 34 points or 0.08 pe...

Thomasin McKenzie to topline Olivia Wilde's Kerri Strug biopic

Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie will essay the role of former American gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming movie from actor-director Olivia Wilde.The movie, titled Perfect, hails from Searchlight Pictures and Wilde will direct it from a s...

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 20 dead

An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.A crane was working to hold up one subway car l...

N.Korea says COVID-19 vaccines are 'no panacea,' warns of lengthy battle

North Koreas state media warned on Tuesday of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, saying vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be no universal panacea.The country has not officially confirmed any infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021