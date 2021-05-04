China gave 279.91 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of May 3

China gave 279.91 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of May 3Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:02 IST
China has administered 279.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
That compares with 275.34 million doses given as of Sunday, up 4.57 million doses.
