Left Menu

China gave 279.91 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of May 3

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:02 IST
China gave 279.91 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of May 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China has administered 279.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compares with 275.34 million doses given as of Sunday, up 4.57 million doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, HUL dips 1 pc

Key equity indices were range-bound during early hours on Tuesday as the fear of a continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 34 points or 0.08 pe...

Thomasin McKenzie to topline Olivia Wilde's Kerri Strug biopic

Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie will essay the role of former American gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming movie from actor-director Olivia Wilde.The movie, titled Perfect, hails from Searchlight Pictures and Wilde will direct it from a s...

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 20 dead

An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.A crane was working to hold up one subway car l...

N.Korea says COVID-19 vaccines are 'no panacea,' warns of lengthy battle

North Koreas state media warned on Tuesday of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, saying vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be no universal panacea.The country has not officially confirmed any infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021