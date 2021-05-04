Left Menu

Russia reports 7,770 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:31 IST
Russia reported 7,770 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, including 2,050 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,839,514.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 337 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 111,535.

