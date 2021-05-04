Left Menu

IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care facility in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:35 IST
IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care facility in Bengaluru

With the alarming rise in COVID- 19 cases in Karnataka, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday announced that it will establish a 100-bed COVID care treatment facility at its Air Force Station here.

In a series of tweets, the IAF said the 20 beds would be ready by May 6.

''Indian Air Force decides to establish a 100 bedded COVID care treatment facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru for the general public.

First 20 beds will be operational on 06 May 21 with oxygen concentrators. Remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by May 20,'' the IAF said.

According to the IAF, the 100 bed Covid care facility will be manned by specialists, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided by the Bengaluru Command Hospital Air Force.

Admission to the facility will be coordinated by civic agency and the state government through a nodal officer, it said.

Of the total 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 with piped oxygen.

The remaining 50 will have oxygen concentrators.

The IAF said the state government has assured the necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen and security.

The situation in Karnataka is grim which reported over 44,438 cases and 239 deaths on Monday taking the total infections and fatalities to 1646303 and 16,250.

Bengaluru is worst hit with over 20,000 caseloads daily and over 100 deaths.

There are over three lakh active cases in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru: IAF sets up COVID care centre for public at Jalahalli station

The Indian Air Force IAF has decided to establish a COVID treatment facility with 100 beds at Air Force Station Jalahalli, in order to assist general public of Bengaluru reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. An official press ...

GS25 'male hate' controversy: Protests and petitions from store owners continue

Seoul South Korea, May 4 ANIGlobal Economic The controversy over masculine hatred, which started with the image of the hand used on the poster of the GS25 event at the convenience store, is spreading. GS25 issued an apology saying, It was a...

India achieves 3 times production capacity of Remedesvir: Mansukh Mandaviya

The production of remdesivir is being increased at a rapid pace in the country. In just a few days, India has achieved 3 times the production capacity of Remedesvir and will soon be able to meet the growing demand. This was announced by th...

Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.46 per cent to Rs 195.15 per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021