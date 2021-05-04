Left Menu

COVID-19 crisis: Raytheon Tech to donate 1,000 oxygen concentrators

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:41 IST
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is donating 1,000 oxygen concentrators through the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and organizations working with the government across the country.

The US-based company, which has around 5,000 employees in India, primarily through Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, is acting to support India during the challenging second wave of COVID-19 cases and protect the health of its colleagues, their families and communities, a release said.

These oxygen concentrators have already started arriving in India, and these life-saving devices will be distributed where the need is the greatest, including in those communities where its employees work and live, it said.

Raytheon will continue to explore ways to partner and support impacted communities as India recovers.

“Although there are signs of recovery in many parts of the world, our teammates in India continue to confront the enormous challenges of the pandemic. The time for us to act is now,” said Pam Erickson, chief communications officer for Raytheon Technologies.

Teams across Ryatheon are also actively working on securing resources, and utilizing supply chain capabilities to provide personal protective equipment and other essential supplies for employees and local communities, the company said.

Besides Raytheon Technologies will be matching employee donations made through May 22, which will be channeled to several non-profits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in India, said the release.

“We need a global response to tackle India's second wave of COVID-19 infections. The aerospace industry has been on the frontlines, with our military and airline customers transporting vaccines, oxygen and medicines with urgency.

''We are proud to power their efforts, and help directly in this time of crisis,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt & Whitney. PTI IAS DRR DRR

